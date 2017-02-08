Cannonball House offering free tours for first responders and their family

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One of Macon’s most prized historical possessions is turning its attention to appreciating first responders.

The Cannonball House is giving free tours on Saturday for First Responder Appreciation Day.

Joel Whitehead, a docent (tour guide) at the Cannonball House, came on 41Today to talk about why the historical Southern heritage home wanted to do the appreciation day. Whitehead says it’s just their way of showing love and support for those that risk their lives.

The Cannonball Home is rich in historical Southern art, clothing, weaponry, and of course – stories.

The free tours are only for first responders and their family members from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 11. The Cannonball House is located at 856 Mulberry Street.

For more information, visit their website at http://www.cannonballhouse.org/.