B.S. Report: No need to be nice about the Falcons

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 with just over 17 minutes left to go in Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons were up 28-3 with just over 17 minutes left to go in Super Bowl LI.

You probably felt like that was a big enough lead for the Falcons to finally win a championship. But, remember, this was the Falcons. They were going to find some way to mess this up. And they did.

There are some who are saying, “Well, let’s be nice about it. They had a great season and got to the Super Bowl and we should be happy about that.” Are you kidding? Really?

Let me be honest with you. I’ve watched the Atlanta Falcons since 1979. They broke our hearts in 1981 when they lost a two-touchdown lead to Dallas. They were then horrible for a full decade. They then had a Super Bowl team in 1999, only to have their starting defensive back arrested for solicitation the night before the game. Then there was Michael Vick, their quarterback who was arrested for dog fighting. They had a head coach walk out on them and then 24 hours later be on SportsCenter doing “Pig Sooie” after taking over at Arkansas. There was the disappointment of the 2013 NFC Championship Game, when they were up 17-0 on San Francisco – and then lost. This franchise has been one big dumpster fire after another.

And then this season – a shock. No one expected this team to get to the Super Bowl. No one. But they were there, and they were up 28-3 – a 25-point margin. All this team had to do was milk the clock. Run clock run, as the great Larry Munson used to say. Instead, they got too cute. After that 25-point lead, the Falcons ran the ball just four times. New England chipped away and got to within eight points.

Then, Julio Jones made a catch that was just incredible. The picture of the catch likely would have been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The Falcons were on the New England 22-yard line, and all they had to do was make a few running plays to set up a field goal, which would have given them an 11-point lead with around three minutes left. That would have been insurmountable for even the great Tom Brady to overcome. But instead of just running the ball, running the clock, the Falcons had to get cute.

Head coach Dan Quinn said later they wanted to stay aggressive, like they had done all season. Hello Dan… being aggressive should have meant you did what you had to do to win the game. All Matt Ryan should have done was hand it off three straight times, three straight running plays. It would have wasted time on the clock and set up the field goal, which would have won the game. But, it didn’t happen. This team choked.

The coaches choked. Coaches are judged by what they do in the biggest games, and Quinn choked. He allowed Kyle Shanahan, the offensive coordinator, to choke. Matt Ryan should have stopped everything. He’s the MVP. It’s his team. He’s the quarterback. But he choked. There is no reason to be nice about this. The state of Georgia was 17 minutes from finally seeing the Falcons win a championship, and instead, they did the Falcons thing – they choked.

It is sickening, and while some will try to Pollyanna this, the fact is the Falcons had it in the bag – and choked. There are no excuses, no reasoning. They just choked. Thanks Falcons, for Falconing this up like you always do.

Remind me when next football season starts. I might just care again by then, but I’m doubtful.