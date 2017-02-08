Armed men rob Warner Robins convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for three men who robbed the OM Food Mart on Feagin Mill Road Saturday night.

Surveillance video shows three men, all covering their faces, running into the store around 11 p.m.

One suspect approached a store clerk with a handgun and stole cash from the register. Meanwhile, another store clerk stood nearby with his arms raised above his head.

No one was injured. If you have any information, please contact Det. Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.