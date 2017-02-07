Will Congress Stop These Horrific Highway Crashes?

The aftermath of the 2004 side underride crash that killed Roya Sadigh. Courtesy Lois Durso

The NHTSA has the power to issue regulations, or Congress can order the department to act — a process that starts with the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

Safety advocates point to the money flowing from truck manufacturers to lawmakers. Members of the committee received more than $9 million from the transportation industry last year, and Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, who has been chairman since 2015, has received $731,5000 in the last five years.

“It can be a David-and-Goliath kind of battle, because there’s a lot of influence that comes with those contributions,” said Lannen, of the Truck Safety Coalition.

In an interview with NBC News, Thune said it was an “absolute fallacy” that the donations had played any role in the committee’s lack of action. He said that the regulations were NHTSA’s responsibility and that the agency had not asked Congress to take action on it in the last highway will.

“But we’re willing to look at, as we are on every issue, steps and things that we can do that would make our roads safer,” Thune said.

After being pressed, Thune said the issue of side guards was “certainly something that our committee will look at.”

Roya Sadigh’s family said that would be years too late for a young woman who had just gotten engaged and was about to start her career when she was killed. Her mother said she has a message for Congress and the trucking industry.

“You’ve had 30 years to figure it out,” she said. “And 30 years of doing nothing.”