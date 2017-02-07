Why Betsy DeVos is Riling up Education Advocates

Betsy DeVos testifies during her confirmation hearing Tuesday. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Her Views on Education

DeVos has poured millions of dollars through the DeVos Family Foundation into strongly supporting and heavily lobbying for charter schools and vouchers. She believes firmly that charter schools provide excellent options for school choice and has aligned herself with the voucher movement.

This puts her at odds with several large teachers’ associations.

“She is regarded as an enemy to public education” since she has associated herself so closely to the private school choice program, said Jon Valant, a fellow at the Brown Center for Education Policy at the Brookings Institution.

Supporters say she cares about kids and wants to come up with the best solutions to improve education.

“We all want high academic standards and we all want consistent standards and Betsy Devos will do that,” former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer told MSNBC on Friday.

Her Charter School Push Didn’t Fare Well in Michigan

DeVos faced fierce criticism from Michigan parents and educators for her role in the charter school boom, who say her passion project resulted in unregulated schools and poor education performance.

The state has 300 charter schools, and more than 80 percent are run by for-profit companies — the highest rate in the nation.

“For-profit schools are money makers and only care about a bottom line,” said Arlyssa Heard, a mother of two children and parent advocate with 482 Forward, a grassroots education network in Detroit. “They entice you like any business would entice a customer, except the customers are our kids.”

But Heard, whose children went through a number of unsuccessful charter school rounds, said once they sign you up, there is no guarantee the school will fulfill its promise or even stay open through the school year.

Michigan charter schools remain largely unregulated, which means there is zero accountability, said Lamar Lemmons, who sits on the Board of Education for the Detroit Public Schools.

“If you’re getting federal dollars to run your charter school, then you should be held to some standard. But that hasn’t happened in Detroit,” said Ivy Bailey, president of the Detroit Federation of Teachers.

A 2016 state bill that included a provision to create a body, called the Detroit Education Commission, that would oversee school accountability did not pass a vote. The measure’s failure is attributed to DeVos’ hefty lobbying dollars, said Bailey.

Charter school students in Michigan actually scored lower on performance tests than students at more traditional schools, according to an investigation by the

Detroit Free Press. The investigation found that roughly 150 Michigan charter schools have been around for 10 years or more and 64 percent are in the bottom half of ranked schools.

“Both traditional and charter schools can coexist, but the policy DeVos advocated has been destabilizing to both,” said Michigan state representative Sherri Gay-Dagnogo.

Stability through choice and local control is exactly what DeVos is looking to bring back to public education, supporters say.

She “understands the need to bring back education control to state and local boards,” and will “empower our parents, teachers, students, and local education officials,” said Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nevada, in a statement Thursday.

In the meantime, public education advocates hope to find one other vote to derail the confirmation.

“If there is anything we learned from this election, it’s not to make assumptions,” said Garcia, who has been an elementary school educator for three decades.