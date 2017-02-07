Thousands of Dead Bees Wash Ashore on Florida Beach

Thousands of dead and dying bees are washing up on a popular beach in Naples.

Beach goers had to watch where they stepped Tuesday after some people say they have been stung just along the shoreline.

Martha Duff lives in Naples. She recently had a painful encounter with the bees. “I’ve been stung a couple of times and at first, I didn’t know what it was and then I realized and then I had an allergic reaction,” said Duff.

Naples residents say the problem started only a few days ago. They are both concerned and confused.

“Why are there bees? Where are they coming from? And why are they in a very specific area of the beach?” said Duff.

A bee expert says seeing bees wash up at the beach is very unusual. It could be anything from a nearby pesticide spraying forcing them to the water or a swarm flying overhead that became exhausted and flew into the water.