'The Future Is Female': Hillary Clinton's New Controversy

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

“The future is female,” Hillary Clinton announced in her latest speech, immediately setting off a passionate debate between her supporters and critics. But by using the phrase, she also stepped into a virtual lesbian separatist history text — likely without having any clue about the story behind the slogan.

The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate casually invoked the phrase in a video introducing this year’s MAKERS Conference, an annual event hosted by AOL that brings together female leaders to create “a bold agenda,” according to its website.

“Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female,” Clinton said in the video, which was shown Monday. “Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

Clinton’s use of the phrase sparked a flurry of passionate tweets from conservatives who cried sexism, while it drew praise from women’s rights advocates — some of whom mocked the strong conservative outcry.

The 1970s revisited

If conservatives are upset now, wait until they find out that the phrase Clinton used grows out of 1970s lesbian separatist culture and is enjoying a vibrant second life today.

“The Future Is Female” became re-popularized in 2015 by the lesbian-owned lifestyle brand Otherwild, which started producing a line of T-shirts and other items featuring the phrase in stark lettering against a plain background.

Otherwild owner Rachel Berks told NBC News that she first came across “The Future Is Female” on the Instagram account @h_e_r_s_t_o_r_y, a lesbian culture archive.

The account’s administrator had posted an archival photo of 1970s lesbian folk singer Alix Dobkin wearing a T-shirt with the phrase emblazoned across the chest. The photo was taken by Dobkin’s then-girlfriend, Liza Cowan, who told ID magazine in December 2015 that she identified as a lesbian separatist and that the slogan “The Future Is Female” was a “call to arms” and an “invocation.”

Kelly Rakowski, who oversees the popular Instagram account (and its more than 70,000 followers), told NBC News that she sees the phrase as a “feminist declaration.”

“It’s pretty wild to hear Hillary Clinton drop ‘The Future Is Female,'” Rakowski said . “I never thought that what I unearthed in the depths of the internet would be such a broad, cultural sensation.”

Berks reissued the design and the t-shirts took off; Otherwild expanded into pins, prints, bags, and even “Future is Female” coffee mugs. Knockoffs began to circulate as well, with controversy following model Cara Delevingne after she began to sell her own bootleg version of the t-shirt in violation of Berks’ copyright in 2015.

Image: Hillary Clinton

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

37 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Restaurant Report Card: Scores 2-7
Read More»
40 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Low wages to blame for higher unemployment in Middle Georgia
Read More»
The radar site off of Highway 96 near Jeffersonville needed repairs during a strong storm the weekend of January 21st.
43 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Robins AFB technicians fix radar site after severe storms
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»