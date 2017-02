Restaurant Report Card: Scores 2-7

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are your scores for the week of February 7th, 2017 in Middle Georgia.

They’re courtesy of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

20’s Pub and Sub

3078 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

February 3, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

Buffalo Grill

5615 HOUSTON RD STE 2 MACON, GA 31216

February 6, 2017 Score: 88, Grade: B

BUFFALO’S CAFE

5990 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

February 1, 2017 Score: 93, Grade: A

EL SOMBRERO

4646 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

February 6, 2017 Score: 90, Grade: A

FOUNTAIN OF JUICE

4123 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

February 6, 2017 Score: 87, Grade: B

FRESH AIR BARBEQUE

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

February 7, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

JENEANE’S AT PINEBROOK

4436 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

February 2, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

LONGHORN STEAKS OF MACON #5027

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

February 7, 2017 Score: 99, Grade: A

MARCO ITALIAN RESTAURANT

4581 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210

February 2, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

Momma Golberg’s Deli

1530 MERCER UNIVERSITY DR STE 100 MACON, GA 31204

February 7, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

MRS. CLARA’S KITCHEN

2435 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31204

February 2, 2017 Score: 92, Grade: A

PHO SAI GON

3076 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

February 3, 2017 Score: 84, Grade: B

The Mandarin Chinese Bistro

3086 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

February 7, 2017 Score: 80, Grade: B

BIGOS BISTRO

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 1 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 1, 2017 Score: 81, Grade: B

Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse

3035 WATSON BLVD STE 16 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

February 2, 2017 Score: 91, Grade: A

Steak-Out

1001 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

February 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

The Snack Shack

103 MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 1, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

100 VALLEY DR PERRY, GA 31069

February 6, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A

MARCO’S PIZZA

273 PERRY PKWY STE J PERRY, GA 31069

February 6, 2017 Score: 96, Grade: A

Olive Garden

3020 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

February 2, 2017 Score: 100, Grade: A