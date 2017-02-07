Pre-K registration open for Bibb County Schools

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Online registration for Pre-K at Bibb County Schools has begun for the 2017-2018 school year.

Olena Stadnik-Floore, Elementary School Coordinator, came on 41Today to talk about the registration process and why Pre-K is important. She says Pre-K gives children an opportunity to learn important communication, critical thinking, and problem solving skills. Not to mention, the children get to know their teachers and fellow classmates before Kindergarten.

Stadnik-Floore says the online registration takes about 10 minutes. The deadline is Feb. 19.

For people without internet access or language barriers, support is available. Contact the Bibb County School District for help.

To register your child for Pre-K, visit http://www.bcsdk12.net/Domain/104.