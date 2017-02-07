Neighbor speaks out after six-year-old shot: “I tried, I tried my best.”

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -A six-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Monday night at the Indian Oaks Apartment complex in Fort Valley. Fort Valley police say Fiya Hollis was at home with his 10 and 13-year-old sisters when he got a hold of a gun and shot himself in the chest.

Hollis’ mother was not home at the time, but neighbor Jeremy Haugabook was the first to assist and stay by the little boy until first responders arrived.

“I tried, I tried my best,” said Haugabook. He heard a gunshot and ran upstairs to find the little boy fighting for his life.

“When I got there, I tried to perform CPR, he was breathing on his own,” said Haugabook.

The case is under investigation, but Fort Valley’s Captain Jerrell Smith did say Fiya “was playing with a weapon,” and a bullet tore through his chest.

“He was trying to move his mouth,” said Haugabook. “I guess he was trying to tell me, he was going to fight with me.”

The boy was taken to Peach County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Fiya was a good, sweet-hearted person,” Haugabook said. “He laughed, he loved every one of the kids and he just had so much joy in his heart.”

That’s the way Haugabook and the rest of the neighborhood will remember Fiya

“I just did the best I could, you know what I mean, I really tried,” said Haugabook.

The incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed yet.