Manhunt for Triple Murder Suspect Ends in Death in Georgia

Peggy Broz. John Broz

Police found William “Billy” Boyette, 44, and Mary Rice, 37, at a motel in West Point, Georgia, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Rice surrendered to authorities about an hour later, while Boyette died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said in a

statement posted to Facebook.

Boyette was suspected of murdering Alicia Greer and Jacqueline Moore in Milton, Florida, and Peggy Broz, whose car Boyette is believed to have stolen in Lillian, Alabama, authorities said.

“There is nothing to make sense of this. He needed a car, and he did not care ’cause he’s an evil person,” Broz’s father-in-law, John Broz, told NBC News. “He’s a coward.”

Mary Rice and William ‘Billy’ Boyette in sheriff’s photos. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff David Morgan said Monday that Boyette was also suspected of shooting a woman, later learned to be Kayla Crocker, during a home invasion in Pensacola.