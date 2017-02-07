Kentucky Jail Wrongfully Held Hundreds of Inmates: Suit

The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in Louisville, Kentucky. Raymond Boyd / Getty Images

An attorney in that case, James Ballinger, blamed mismanagement for the facility’s alleged unlawful imprisonments, which he said he believes have been occurring for years. Since local news outlets began reporting on the story, Ballinger said, he has received calls from dozens of former inmates who said they were detained longer than their sentence.

“We’re still hearing from people. … I spoke with a woman who said she was kept in the jail 11 days longer than what she should’ve been,” Ballinger said. “We’re sticking up for the constitutional rights that we all have. They served their time, and they were ordered to be released. They should expect to be released.”

A local union that represents the jail’s employees is backing up claims made in the suit. In a letter to the court, the union, AFSCME Local 2629, said short staffing, lack of proper training and a hostile work environment had led to errors in releasing inmates on time.

“The administration is well aware of the issues and errors, but they continue to do nothing to work with [union members] or the staff to solve the problem,” the letter reads.

Corrections staff appeared before a judge two weeks ago to explain why they should not be held in contempt of court,

NBC station WAVE reported. During the hearing, Jefferson County District Judge Stephanie Burke cited 16 cases in which an inmate was released either too early or too late, calling it a “leadership problem.”

“When we impose a sentence as a court, that must be followed,” Burke

said during the hearing. “Each time one of these errors takes place, it has a far-reaching effect for the defendant, particularly if someone is detained past the date of detention.”

Inmates are seeking monetary compensation, which Ballinger did not specify.

“You can’t give them back the time they spent sitting in jail or incarcerated when they shouldn’t have been,” Ballinger said. “We don’t know a dollar figure yet, but we will be seeking compensatory damages.”

The Corrections Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also named in the lawsuit is Mark Bolton, the department’s director.