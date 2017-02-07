Idaho Judge Orders No Sex Before Marriage for Rapist

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho judge has ordered a 19-year-old man not to have sex with anyone before he marries as part of his sentencing for statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Judge Randy Stoker sentenced Cody Duane Scott Herrera of Twin Falls to five to 15 years in prison, but he suspended the sentence for a one-year rider program.

If the unmarried Herrera completes that program, he’ll be released on probation, which requires celibacy unless he weds.

Stoker said the probation condition is needed because Herrera told pre-sentence investigators he’s had 34 sexual partners.

“If you’re ever on probation with this court, a condition of that will be you will not have sexual relations with anyone except who you’re married to, if you’re married,” Stoker told Herrera.

Image: A mugshot of Cody Duane Scott Herrera.

