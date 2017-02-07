Dog Of The Week: Maggie

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Maggie is your Dog Of The Week this week.

She was rescued when she was pregnant with ten puppies; three of which are still up for adoption.

Maggie is a friendly, black pit bull, and she is about three-years-old.

Leisel Schultze from Critical Care for Animal Angels stopped by the 41NBC studio to introduce her.

Critical Care for Animal Angels has begun their annual Have a Heart, Save a Heart campaign to raise awareness and money for rescue dogs needing heartworm treatment. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1772727543050879/.

And of course, if you’d like to adopt Maggie or any of the other dogs, head to the Critical Care For Animal Angels Facebook page.