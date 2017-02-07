Chef Bruno Still Feeds Kids After Fire Destroys Restaurant

Chef Bruno Serato. NBC News

Serato’s efforts to keep everything up and running, despite the circumstances, weren’t lost on his favorite patrons — the children.

“No matter what, he’s still going to give us pasta,” said one of the children. “He was going to do all he can to still give us food.”

According to his colleagues, Serato’s success is only amplified by his character.

“You know, I worked at many other restaurants. I don’t know anybody else that just gives pasta to kids every single day,” said Bryan Peterson, a waiter who has worked for Serato for six years. “Imagine if other restaurants did this on their own block, in their own area — kids would not go hungry.”

Although it was crushing to see his life’s work burn, Serano is moving forward.

“Things can happen in life, but you have to stand up,” he said. “You fell, stand up. It’s hard, stand up. Never give up.”