Chef Bruno Still Feeds Kids After Fire Destroys Restaurant

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

IMAGE: Chef Bruno Serato

Chef Bruno Serato. NBC News

Serato’s efforts to keep everything up and running, despite the circumstances, weren’t lost on his favorite patrons — the children.

“No matter what, he’s still going to give us pasta,” said one of the children. “He was going to do all he can to still give us food.”

According to his colleagues, Serato’s success is only amplified by his character.

“You know, I worked at many other restaurants. I don’t know anybody else that just gives pasta to kids every single day,” said Bryan Peterson, a waiter who has worked for Serato for six years. “Imagine if other restaurants did this on their own block, in their own area — kids would not go hungry.”

Although it was crushing to see his life’s work burn, Serano is moving forward.

“Things can happen in life, but you have to stand up,” he said. “You fell, stand up. It’s hard, stand up. Never give up.”

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Restaurant Report Card: Scores 2-7
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Low wages to blame for higher unemployment in Middle Georgia
Read More»
The radar site off of Highway 96 near Jeffersonville needed repairs during a strong storm the weekend of January 21st.
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Robins AFB technicians fix radar site after severe storms
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»