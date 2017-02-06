Trump Says Media Don't Cover Terrorism; Archives Say They Do

Rescuers evacuate people following an attack Nov. 13, 2015, in the 10th arrondissement of Paris. Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP – Getty Images

The suspect, Mohamed Barry, was later killed by police. NBC News has at least a half-dozen stories about him and the attack in its web archives.

Trump has repeatedly accused the media of being dishonest — especially in its coverage of him. This latest broadside at the mainstream media came just days after Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway invoked “the

Bowling Green massacre” while defending Trump’s travel ban on seven mostly Muslim countries.

There was no Bowling Green massacre. Conway later tweeted: “honest mistakes abound.”

Conway’s bogus claim also got extensive coverage by NBC News — and by much of the rest of the media.

Earlier, Conway found herself lampooned for saying the White House press secretary had given “

alternative facts” when he inaccurately described the crowd at Trump’s inauguration as “the largest ever.”