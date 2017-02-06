Police looking for suspect connected in 2 commercial robberies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help catching a burglary suspect.

On January 30th, two commercial burglaries were committed at the Dollar Tree on Eisenhower Parkway, and at a Subway restaurant on Mercer University Drive.

Surveillance video from the Subway shows the suspect wearing all black clothing, and what appears to be a red hat or hoodie. He also appears to have been cut by something during the burglaries.

The suspect reportedly broke the front door glass, jumped over a counter, and stole the cash register before leaving on foot. A baseball bat was found on the floor inside the store.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.