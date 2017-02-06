Murder suspect charged with killing cousin appears in court

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man accused of shooting and killing his cousin Saturday in Macon made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

55-year-old Robert DeWitt Cummings was arrested Sunday and charged in the murder of 47-year-old Oscar Freeman.

Freeman had been shot twice in the face and died near the road outside of a house on Pansy Avenue.

Bond was denied due to the nature of the crime.

Freeman and Cummings were arguing when Cummings allegedly grabbed a gun from his car and shot him. Cummings then reportedly drove away from the scene.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

9 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Police looking for suspect connected in 2 commercial robberies
Read More»
Macon Mayhem hopes you’ll come out to Military Night
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Macon Mayhem hopes you’ll come out to Military Night
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Navicent hosts healthy cooking expo for American Heart month
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»