Murder suspect charged with killing cousin appears in court

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The man accused of shooting and killing his cousin Saturday in Macon made his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

55-year-old Robert DeWitt Cummings was arrested Sunday and charged in the murder of 47-year-old Oscar Freeman.

Freeman had been shot twice in the face and died near the road outside of a house on Pansy Avenue.

Bond was denied due to the nature of the crime.

Freeman and Cummings were arguing when Cummings allegedly grabbed a gun from his car and shot him. Cummings then reportedly drove away from the scene.