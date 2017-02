MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Mayhem are playoff-bound this year, and they’re hoping you’ll come out to support the military.

With a military ID, you get great discounts and cool giveaways.

The team’s Military Night is going on during their games against Mississippi and Fayetteville.

Director of Broadcasting and Public Relations Erik Evenson joins 41NBC to talk more about it.

If you want tickets, head over to the Mayhem’s ticketing website.