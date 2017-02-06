East Macon residents concerned about trash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re driving along Shurling Drive in East Macon, it’s not hard to miss some trash collected on the side of the road.

“I wish people wouldn’t go to KFC and other fast foods and come down the street and throw their garbage,” said East Macon resident, Barbara Howard.

Howard was born and raised in the area and remembers it very well.

“Long years ago, the neighborhood was quite vibrant,” said Howard. “We were young, running up and down the road.”

She moved to New York for about thirty years but eventually came back. Except, it wasn’t the East Macon she remembered.

“I saw no improvements, the street wasn’t paved,” said Howard. “So through Mrs. Lucas, and the council we got the street paved.”

Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who represents district 3, was able to make changes to the streets.

But now, “It seems we’ve got a dumping problem,” said Howard.

Once again, with the help of Commissioner Lucas and the county, they’re hoping to solve that problem.

“Right now, we’re having to do clean-ups and all of those kinds of things,” said Lucas. “But we’ve got to do more about educating our citizens, that this is their home.”

This topic, as well as other issues, will be discussed at a town meeting February 9th. The meeting will be at Saint Paul AME Church (2501 Shurling Drive) at 6 PM Lucas says fixing problems starts with hearing from the public.

“We will have a portion of the meeting for questions and answers,” said Lucas. “That’s where we find out what’s on folks minds.”

She also plans on talking about the need for sidewalks, street lights and recreation centers in the community. All of which will be funded by the 2018 S.P.L.O.S.T.

“Something will get done, I’m a living witness to that,” said Howard. Howard knows with the help of Lucas and Macon-Bibb County, East Macon will be vibrant, the way she remembers.