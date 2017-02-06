Crime rates drop in Macon-Bibb

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crime rates have dropped in Macon-Bibb county over the last year. Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit says robberies have decreased by 7%  in comparison to 2015.

Other major crimes such as rape, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, larceny and auto theft also dropped by 7%.

Homicides also decreased by 28% and out of the twenty homicides investigated in 2016, eighteen (90%) of those were solved.

Sheriff David Davis gives credit to the investigators, as well as the community, who has come forth with information in helping solve cases.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

3 weeks ago
2 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Woman arrested for shooting teenager in the head
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies first on scene speak out about pizza delivery shooting
Read More»
Tips for protecting your home while traveling
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Tips for protecting your home while traveling
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»