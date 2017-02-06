Brothers at Center of Trump Lawsuit Reunite With Family

Tareq Aziz and his brother Ammar Aziz smile as they are reunited with their family at Washington Dulles International Airport on Feb. 6, 2017. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The boys’ father, Aqel Muhammed Aziz, said that his sons had nowhere to go upon being sent to Ethiopia.

“They stayed in the airport for maybe four days. Just on the floor, sleeping,” Aziz said on Monday, who has lived in Michigan since 2001.

Attorneys from the Legal Aid Justice Center said the way the ban was enforced violated the brothers’ rights: “No interpreters were provided to them, and they were put right back on the plane they arrived from.”

“There were at least 50 lawyers standing where we are right now,” attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg told reporters at Dulles. “And the first thing they would have said if they were allowed back there is: don’t sign that form.”

The Aziz family wasn’t the only one reunited on Monday. The Al Murisi family — also Yemeni, traveling with five children — also arrived at Dulles after being stranded for a week, and immigrants from various countries began to stream into U.S. airports as a result of the ban’s temporary stay.

As the Aziz brothers prepared to leave Dulles for their final destination in Michigan, Legal Aid Justice Center attorney Amy Woolard remarked on Twitter that the young men were in good spirits despite the challenges they endured.

“A total cruel nightmare inflicted on these families & still they are so happy to be here, only have gratitude,” Woolard

tweeted. “The boys are so young.”

The

Associated Press reported that Iranian researcher Nima Enayati, on a visa to conduct robotic surgery researcher at Stanford, arrived Sunday night at JFK in New York. He had been prevented from boarding a flight the previous week.

“It feels great finally I’m here,” Enayati said at JFK. “Considering the last 10 days we had no idea if we’ll be able to make it or not.”