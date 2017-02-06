6-year-old dead after accidental shooting

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A six-year-old is dead after he was accidentally shot. This is according to a news release from The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to Indian Oaks apartments around 7:55 PM Monday night. The department of public safety says six-year-old, Fiya Hollis, was transported to the Peach County Hospital and declared dead.

Detectives are still on scene, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

We will have more details as the investigation continues.

