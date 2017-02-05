Tech Firms to File Brief in Immigration Travel Case

Comcast technology employees walk out of work Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration order. Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

Some tech giants, including Amazon.com Inc. and Expedia Inc., filed briefs in connection with that case early last week, arguing that Trump’s order negatively affects their businesses.

An estimated 37.4 percent of Silicon Valley employees are foreign born, according to the

2016 Silicon Valley Index (PDF) released by think tank Joint Venture.

(NBC News is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp., the nation’s largest cable provider. Comcast technology employees in Philadelphia staged a workplace demonstration against Trump’s order last week. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday night whether Comcast or any of its divisions are involved in the new court brief.)