Tech Firms to File Brief in Immigration Travel Case

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Immigration order protest in Philadelphia

Comcast technology employees walk out of work Thursday to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration order. Jessica Kourkounis / Getty Images

Some tech giants, including Amazon.com Inc. and Expedia Inc., filed briefs in connection with that case early last week, arguing that Trump’s order negatively affects their businesses.

An estimated 37.4 percent of Silicon Valley employees are foreign born, according to the

2016 Silicon Valley Index (PDF) released by think tank Joint Venture.

(NBC News is a division of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp., the nation’s largest cable provider. Comcast technology employees in Philadelphia staged a workplace demonstration against Trump’s order last week. It wasn’t immediately clear Sunday night whether Comcast or any of its divisions are involved in the new court brief.)

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
How Politics Played a Role in Super Bowl LI
Read More»
Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Small-Town America Joins Anti-Trump Protests
Read More»
Across The Nation
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet the Four GOP Lawmakers Who Want to Abolish the EPA
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»