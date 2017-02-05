Small-Town America Joins Anti-Trump Protests

IMAGE: Virginia protest

A protester with ‘#NoBanNoWall’ written on her hand at a protest Sunday in Lynchburg, Virginia. Jay Westcott/The News &amp; Advance

In California, Republican Rep. Tom McClintock’s town hall meeting in Roseville was interrupted with a mass walk on Saturday morning.

“We wanted to ask him about immigration, about the wall, about LGBT, about what his purpose is and what he’s planning on doing and how he supports the current administration,” protester Holly Hisel told

NBC station KCRA of Sacramento.

Another protester, Jennifer Reece, told KCRA that she wants accountability, saying: “Our representative needs to represent all of our voices. Not just their personal agenda.”

Larger demonstrations continued in some major cities over the weekend, including one in which hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI on Sunday

And at least 1,500 protesters gathered Sunday in Los Angeles against the Dakota and Keystone XL pipeline project,

according to NBC Los Angeles.

A pro-Trump rally also took place in New York City on Sunday.

0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
0 Comments for this article
