A passenger scrubs anti-Semitic graffiti off of a New York City Subway car on Saturday.

Locke said that one woman who helped remove the graffiti became visibly upset. She was from Texas, and said she had never dealt with an incident of this kind before, he said.

Police in New York City reported a

spike in bias crimes in the city in the aftermath of last year’s presidential election.

There were at least 13 incidents of swastikas being painted in public places after the election, including some with graffiti that mentioned Trump.