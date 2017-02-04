Person in Custody in Death of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Sources

What to Know Karina Vetrano’s beaten body was found Aug. 2 in a marshy park in Queens.

Her family and supporters rallied on Thursday to mark six months since her death.

Police say a person is in custody, but didn’t release any further details.

A person is in custody Saturday in the death of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in a park in Queens, police sources tell NBC New York.

Vetrano, a 30-year-old avid runner, had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted on Aug. 2 in Howard Beach.

No one has been charged, but forensic evidence led police to the person in custody, a senior law enforcement official said.

The person was picked up in Brooklyn, the source said.

Police Release New Video of Karina Vetrano on Day She Went Missing

Vetrano’s father Phil usually ran with her, but stayed home with an injury the day she was killed.

A video released in September shows Vetrano jogging near her Howard Beach home the day she disappeared. Her body was later found in a marshy area just off the trail at Gateway National Recreation Area.

A GoFundMe page set up after Vetrano’s death has raised nearly $290,000 toward the investigative effort.

Her family held a rally on Thursday to mark six months since her death.

Phil Vetrano didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and text seeking comment Saturday night.