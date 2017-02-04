Person in Custody in Death of Jogger Karina Vetrano: Sources

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

What to Know

  • Karina Vetrano’s beaten body was found Aug. 2 in a marshy park in Queens.

  • Her family and supporters rallied on Thursday to mark six months since her death.

  • Police say a person is in custody, but didn’t release any further details.

A person is in custody Saturday in the death of Karina Vetrano, who was killed while jogging in a park in Queens, police sources tell NBC New York.

Vetrano, a 30-year-old avid runner, had been beaten, strangled and sexually assaulted on Aug. 2 in Howard Beach.

No one has been charged, but forensic evidence led police to the person in custody, a senior law enforcement official said. 

The person was picked up in Brooklyn, the source said. 

Police Release New Video of Karina Vetrano on Day She Went Missing

[NY] Police Release New Video of Karina Vetrano on Day She Went Missing

Vetrano’s father Phil usually ran with her, but stayed home with an injury the day she was killed. 

A video released in September shows Vetrano jogging near her Howard Beach home the day she disappeared. Her body was later found in a marshy area just off the trail at Gateway National Recreation Area.

A GoFundMe page set up after Vetrano’s death has raised nearly $290,000 toward the investigative effort. 

Her family held a rally on Thursday to mark six months since her death. 

Phil Vetrano didn’t immediately respond to a phone message and text seeking comment Saturday night. 

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Orca That Killed Trainer Died From Bacterial Pneumonia
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Iranian Family Thrilled Baby Allowed to U.S. for Surgery
Read More»
Across The Nation
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Justice Dept. Files Notice of Appeal After Judge Blocks Trump Order
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»