Iranian Family Thrilled Baby Allowed to U.S. for Surgery

The 4-month-old Iranian girl who was barred by the Trump administration’s travel ban from entering the United States to receive life-saving surgery will receive treatment months later than normal for her complex congenital heart defect, her doctors explained on Saturday.

Two in 10,000 newborns suffer from the condition, the doctors said. In the United States, where doctors have successfully treated this condition since the 1980s, physicians would have operated on a child suffering from this health issue within a few days to a week of birth.

Related: Iranian Baby Needing Surgery Gets Documents to Come to U.S.: NY Gov

The girl, Fatemeh Reshad, was slated to arrive in Oregon — where her grandparents and uncle, all American citizens, live — to receive the surgery that would fix her fatal heart defect. But because of the travel ban, the baby and her mother were prevented from boarding the flight that would have brought them to the United States.

When President Donald Trump signed the applicable executive order Jan. 27, it barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations — including Fatemah’s native Iran — from entering the country for 90 days. The president said the order was intended protect Americans from the dangers of terrorism.

Fatemah gained special permissions from the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, according to Jennifer Morrissey, one of the attorneys working pro bono on the family’s behalf. Along with a group of attorneys and a number of New York and Oregon lawmakers, Morrissey worked to find her a path to the United States despite the travel ban.

With their help, Fatemah can now come to the United States to receive the life-saving care she needs.

The Oregon Health and Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital physician-in-chief Dana Braner, head of Pediatric Cardiothoracic Surgery Dr. Irving Shen, and Interim Head of Pediatric Cardiology Laurie Armsby answered questions related to the child’s health issues, procedure and risks. The family’s lawyer provided details relevant to her case.

“The family has been warned that there is an urgency to this care,” said Armsby, whose hospital addresses six to 10 of these operations a year. “I feel for them that they’ve been put through a tremendous strain as any delay might affect their child.”

Typically a baby who had undergone this procedure would be discharged in only a few weeks, but Fatemah faces a longer recovery phase because her heart defect is being addressed later than usual. The doctors hope that she will be able to go home in a few months, and they are working with her doctors in Iran to build up follow-up care practices.

The doctors said that while the defect is uncommon, the risk of the procedure is not high. From when the baby enters the operating room to his/her exit, the surgery takes about five or six hours while the actual repairs itself takes about 90 minutes.

Image: Protesters demonstrate against President Trump's immigration ban at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 29, 2017.

