Human Trafficking: Flight Attendants Fight Back for Victims

Flight attendants trainer gather for a two-day seminar held by Airline Ambassadors International in Houston, Texas. Courtesy of Nancy Rivard

Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner also used the Super Bowl to highlight the city’s ongoing effort to combat human trafficking in the region.

“We don’t want to be known as the hub in this region for (human trafficking),” Turner said during a January 13 press conference.

Learning To Pull Back

Airline Ambassador flight attendants say one of the hardest lessons to learn is to pull back when they suspect a victim is on board.

“We tell people not to try to rescue because you can endanger the victim and yourself,” Rivard said.

Flight attendants call the pilot when they suspect a human trafficking victim is on board. The pilot then calls ahead to the flights’ destination where authorities are notified to meet the plane.

“One part of our training, and it’s the difficult part, but once we report it, we’re supposed to let it go,” says Andrea Hobart, 36, an Airline Ambassador trainer and flight attendant with Alaska Airlines. “Even though it’s hard to let it go, you transfer it into the hands of the authorities and they’ll pursue the case.”

Airline Ambassadors has also taken the fight to Congress to push for regular, required flight attendant training on all airlines in the United States.

Airline Ambassador Sandra Fiorini, 69, testified before Congress in 2010 about trafficking she witnessed during her 42-year career as a flight attendant with American Airlines, including girls she suspected were trafficked after flying from Moscow to the United States under the guise of becoming actresses and models.

Last year, the FAA Extension, Safety, and Security Act of 2016 implemented training of flight attendants to spot potential trafficking victims.

But Rivard and Fiorini continue to lobby Congress for better awareness training for flight attendants.

Until that happens, Rivard will keep traveling across the country teaching flight attendants how to be the eyes in the sky protecting human trafficking victims.