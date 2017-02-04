Doctors Explain Condition Affecting Banned Iranian Baby

Protesters demonstrate against President Trump’s immigration ban at Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, on Jan. 29, 2017. Alex Milan Tracy / Sipa USA via AP

“We anticipate a good result, a surgery that will provide her a very active and full life,” Armsby said.

The family has received an outpouring of support since their case was well-publicized by lawmakers. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dedicated his attention and efforts to gain the family special permissions past Trump’s travel ban. Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici took to the House floor on Friday morning to share the story of the young girl.

The hospital and immigration organizations are doing whatever they can to lessen the family’s load.

The International Refugee Assistance Program is helping organize the family’s travel, the physicians working with Reshad have agreed to waive their fees and the hospital is attempting to keep the cost of the operation as low as possible.

“We do not think the family will have significant burden for this care,” said Braner.

Morrissey said they are overwhelmingly relieved and thrilled that Reshad will be able to come to the United States for the necessary surgery.

“I think it’s the clearest illustration of why the travel ban was poorly thought out, poorly implemented and had significant humanitarian consequences,” Morrissey said of the Reshad family’s experience.

On Friday,

a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked the travel ban. The judge’s ruling is applicable nationwide and Homeland Security officials are no longer enforcing the ban at airports. The White House said it will seek an emergency stay against the judge’s order as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, the family is expected to arrive in the United States in the next few days for the lifesaving procedure.

“For 90 years, Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has believed that every child is amazing, every child deserves the best care, every child adds something that hasn’t been added before,” Braner said.

“We are thrilled to take care of this child from Iran,” he added.