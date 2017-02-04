Democrats Outside D.C. Emerge as Vanguards Against Trump

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey in Boston on Oct. 1, 2015 Rick Friedman / Corbis via Getty Images

Litigation may be progressives’ most powerful tool to fight Trump, and attorneys general in blue states like Massachusetts are competing with each other to be what Texas was for Obama — a source of constant, sometimes damaging legal challenges.

Healy’s impressive fundraising has lead to

speculation about her 2018 plans, with many Democrats hoping she will challenge Republican Gov. Baker.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo, up for re-election in 2018 and already considered a potential White House contender in 2020, has made sure he’s been heard among myriad anti-Trump protests.

In the past few days, he’s rallied protesters at JFK International Airport,

instructed state officials to assist travelers affected by Trump’s order and protect protesters, and called for enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution.

“Let the great State of New York serve as a safe harbor for our progressive principles and social justice that made America,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo and Trump

will meet on Wednesday to discuss issues of importance to the state, including infrastructure, the one area where Democrats still think there might be some hope of cooperating with Trump.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Schneiderman has more longstanding beef with fellow New Yorker Trump than anyone on this list. While Trump once donated at least $12,500 to Schneiderman, the two have feuded publicly since at least 2013, when Schneiderman

accused Trump University of fraud in a lawsuit. During the 2016 campaign, Schneiderman probed the Trump Foundation.

Schneiderman, who has offered to help refugees legal aid, has been preparing for potential litigation in several cases: To defend civil rights from federal powers, to defend progressive state laws, and to force federal agencies to enforce progressive laws even if the White House opposes them.

“We’re prepared to go to court,” he said in an interview.

Schneiderman has long been rumored to be eyeing the governor’s mansion, even if it meant challenging Cuomo, who has also been a rival at times.

Washington State Democrats

Gov. Jay Inslee and Seattle Mayor Ed Murray have been outspoken against Trump, and joined several protests in downtown Seattle. “We as a city will stand with immigrants and refugees,” Murray

said during a 3,000 person rally Monday.

When the Wall Street Journal asked Inslee if he was considering a presidential run, he

demurred. “What is the best non-answer to that question that you’ve ever heard,” he said.

And the state’s attorney general, Bob Ferguson,

filed a lawsuit Tuesday to stop enforcement of Trump’s executive order on immigration from seven Muslim countries.