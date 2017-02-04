Boyfriend of Missing College Student Arrested, Unidentified Remains Found

Robert Fabian Alpine Police Department

Verk, who was studying conservation biology at Sul Ross State University, stopped responding to text messages and calls on October 12, 2016. According to family members and friends, she had a date with her on-again off-again boyfriend Fabian the night of the 11th. Her loved ones immediately believed something was wrong, and Verk’s family drove the seven hours from their home in Keller, Texas to Alpine to search for her.

Related:

Family of Missing College Student Zuzu Verk Focusing on Hope

Hundreds turned out for massive searches in and around Alpine in an effort to find Verk. A reward for information leading to Verk’s whereabouts swelled to $200,000. Verk’s parents, Glenn and Lori, moved to Alpine full time to search for their daughter.

“Groups, individuals and even people on the street reach out to us and care so much, even if they don’t know Zuzu,” Glenn Verk, Zuzu’s father, told Dateline in October, shortly after his daughter disappeared. “We couldn’t be more grateful for that in such a horrible time.”

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Alpine Police Department at (432) 837-3486.

Verk was featured in Dateline’s Missing in America series shortly after she vanished.