5 Things You May Not Know About Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks smiles during a ceremony where she received the Congressional Medal of Freedom in Detroit, Mich., on Nov. 28, 1999. PAUL SANCYA / AP file

After losing her job as a seamstress, Parks moved to Detroit with her husband and mother where she went on to work in the political arena as an aide in the Congressional office of U.S. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.). Parks worked for Conyers from 1964 until she retired in 1988.

“Rosa was a true giant of the civil rights movement,” Conyers said after Parks’ death in 2005. “There are very few people who can say their actions and conduct changed the face of the nation, and Rosa Parks is one of those individuals.”