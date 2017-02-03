Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think Trump Moving 'Too Fast'

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Delivering on campaign promises to get to work quickly, President Donald Trump began his term with a flurry of executive orders aimed largely at pushing policies he espoused on the trail, but new polling suggests many Americans think he should slow his pace.

Almost half the country thinks President Donald Trump is moving “too fast” in implementing his agenda, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

Forty-seven percent of the poll’s 1,018 respondents said they believed Trump was moving too fast, 25 points more than President Barack Obama got in a similar Gallup poll conducted shortly after the start of his presidency, the polling organization said. Thirty-five percent told Gallup they thought Trump’s pace was “about right.”

Gallup asked about three aspects of Trump’s executive orders: building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border; suspending the Syrian refugee program; and temporarily barring entry to the U.S. of people from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

Related: Homeland Security Chief: We Knew Trump Entry Ban Was Coming

Of the three, the temporary entry restrictions from the seven nations was the most popular, Gallup said, with 42 percent of those polled expressing approval, while 55 percent disapproved.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Across The Nation
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Study: Third of U.S. Says Being Christian Important to Being 'Truly American'
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Psychologist Tried to Head Off S.C. Church Gunman
Read More»
Across The Nation
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Texas Governor Blocks County's Funding Over Sanctuary Policy
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»