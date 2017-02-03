Navicent hosts healthy cooking expo for American Heart month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s American Heart month and Navicent Health workers hosted a healthy cooking expo on Friday in honor of the month.

They say avoiding the risk of heart disease starts with a clean Diet.

Navicent Dietician Millie Smith says it’s important to show communities that healthy foods can be tasty foods.

“Our dietary habits are an easy way that we can have an impact on our heart risk and on ways to decrease the risk of heart disease and heart attack so that’s something that we can control,” said Smith.

The healthy cooking demonstration was just the kick off to several events Navicent will hold this month bringing awareness to heart disease. Saturday, they will host their “Save your Heart” health fair from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM.