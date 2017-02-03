Macon retrocade, bar prepares for Super Bowl weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A unique bar in Macon is ready for super bowl weekend.

“Open bar, lots of games, a lot of good times, and fun and laughs,” said Reboot Retrocade & Bar regular Algernon Davidson.

There’s going to be a lot of gaming going on in Macon this weekend.

“It’s going to be competitive in here, there’s always people playing each other,” said owner Jeremy Smith.

Whether it’s on a video screen or on the actual playing field.

“Yes, the Falcons game will be popping here,” said Davidson.

And that’s what Smith was hoping for when he opened Reboot Retrocade and Bar on Cherry Street just a few months ago.

“We want fill in entertainment,” said Smith. “There’s plenty of live venues, the music scene’s really taking off. You have great food and great restaurants, so what can we do to fill that gap between dinner and a show.”

Just about every kind of game you can think of is there–which is just fine for Davidson.

“A lot of kids probably like my age, 25, 21, 22,” said Davidson. “Oh I used to play Nintendo I didn’t know you could come in here and play Nintendo, then you come in have a couple drinks with friends and next thing you know you’re bringing back old memories.”

Going decades back.

Shooters, pinball and the classic NFL Blitz–just in time for a Falcons Super Bowl.

“This whole street’s going to be lit with Falcons fans, Falcons cheers,” said Davidson.

“I think that it’s just an opportunity to celebrate,” said Smith. “Other towns get to celebrate all the time. I feel like it’s a good beginning for their franchise which is great for bars like mine and business in general.”

That’s why Smith is laying down something new.

“This is our new Astroturf we just had it laid down this week, our very good friends at Avant Construction came in and rush order put it in,” said Smith.

You can play your games while the Falcons hope to win theirs.

“We thought about why not just put our patio inside? Where you don’t have to worry about weather or heat, of course we have the corn hole boards out here already–giant Connect Four, Giant Jenga,” said Smith.