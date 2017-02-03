Howard Stern: Trump Just 'Wants to Be Loved'

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Beth Ostrosky and Howard Stern attend the Washington Wizards vs New York Knicks Game on Nov. 4, 2005. James Devaney / WireImage via Getty Images

He is worried that the president’s “sensitive ego” won’t stand up to the demands of being the leader of the free world and the criticism that comes with it.

“I know something about Donald Trump, he really does want to be loved. He does want people to really love him. And that drives him a lot. I think that he has a very sensitive ego. And when you’re president of the United States people are going to be very, very critical.”

Regarding the recent executive order to ban immigration from seven Muslim countries, Stern said, “I think his motive is, ‘Wow, people will love me because I’m going to keep terrorists out of the country.’ And I think he’s genuinely shocked when people say, wait a second there is more to this…”

Stern says he warned Trump that he is “not going to be beloved” as president and that taking on the job would be a “nightmare” for the 70-year-old.

He went onto say that Trump is not anti-Hollywood or anti-press and that all of attacks on him will take their toll on his self-esteem.

“And all of this hatred stuff directed toward him — it’s not good for him. It’s not good.”

Stern firmly believes that Trump’s whole presidential bid just started as a lark so that he could get more money out of NBC when he renegotiated his contract for the Apprentice television show.

“I think it started as kind of a cool, fun thing to do to get a couple more bucks out of NBC for the Apprentice. I actually do believe that.”

“And that’s why Donald is calling for voter fraud investigation. He’s pi–ed he won!” said Stern. “He’s hoping he can find some voter fraud and hand it over to Hillary!”