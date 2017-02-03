Falcons fans prepare for Super Bowl LI in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With Super Bowl LI just a couple of days, it’s not hard to spot a Falcon’s fan in Middle Georgia. Especially, buying their last minute gear.

“It’s been pretty crazy the last few days,” said Academy Sports and Outdoors general manager, James Bobbitt.

Academy Sports and Outdoors has kept busy with Falcons fans coming in and out of the store.

“We have more apparel coming to us if the Falcons do pull off the Super Bowl game,” Bobbitt said. so you’ll be able to come back in and get all of your apparel needs after the game’s over.”

Another place to get your last minute gear, is on the corner of Pio Nono Avenue and Eisenhower Parkway. They have hoodies, t-shirts, and hats.

“Everybody just coming out, buying shirts and happy and smiling and we here to aim and please,” said vendor, Ophelia Jones.

Even James Baker, who is a Patriots fan had to get a Falcon’s shirt for his wife. He says they’ll have to watch the game in two different rooms.

“If the Falcons lose,I know I’m probably just gonna have to go and pray for her,” joked Baker.

Some fans have to disagree with Baker.

“It’s the bird’s time to win, the Patriots, they’ve had their fair share,” said Fred Brinkley. “It’s our turn.”

“The Falcons have earned this,” said Falcons fan Sarena Fuller. “We’re excited for Julio, Freeman and our quarterback. We’re just excited. This is going to be something great for Georgia.”

While many of them will be watching the game at home, Bearfoot Tavern on 468 2nd Street, is prepared to have a full house on Sunday. They will have 16 televisions showing the game, including a 172-inch screen.

“We’ve got to support our Falcons,” said “We think it’s going to be an amazing game, so hopefully looking forward to a great turn out.”

For Barefoot’s food and drink specials, visit TheBearfootTavern.com or call them at (478) 305-7703.