Coliseum Medical Centers offering free heart screenings at Mable White Baptist Church

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Coliseum is giving out free heart screenings Saturday morning at Mable White Baptist Church in Macon.

Kim Mancin, Director of the Heart Program at Coliseum Medical Centers stopped by the 41NBC studio to talk about the free screenings as part of American Heart Month.

The screenings are recommended for people with poor genetic health, cholesterol and blood pressure.

As part of the screenings, participants will need to have their blood draw.

Mable White Baptist Church is located on Bass Rd. in North Macon. Screenings are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.