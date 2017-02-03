Celebrating Sidney Lanier’s 175th birthday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Sidney Lanier would have been 175 years old Friday, February 3rd. Lanier was born in a home on High Street, now known as the Sidney Lanier Cottage.



Kim Campbell, from the Historic Macon Foundation, stated that he became famous after his wife promoted his work.

“After his death is when he became the most well known as a poet through her tireless efforts to of course support her family,” Campbell said. “She’s the reason today why we remember him as we do.”

Some of his most famous works were “The Song of the Chattahooche” , “My Springs” and “Sunrise”.

In his spare time, Lanier also taught at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.