Urban Development Authority taking steps to resolve downtown parking dilemma

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Urban Development Authority held a public hearing to discuss their downtown parking plan on Thursday evening.

Organizers showed the research on Macon’s limited on street and off street parking. They gave community members a chance to voice their concerns with the issue.

Executive Director Alex Morrison says the issue of parking space turn over and availability is their most common complaint.

“We want to make sure that we have the right plan in place to address all of the parking needs of the community for residents, business owners employees consumers–everyone who uses down town that there’s a safe predictable parking system.”

Morrison says getting public opinion was just the first step. They hope to have the problem resolved by late summer.