Under Pressure, Uber CEO Quits Trump's Advisory Council

Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO of Uber, delivers a speech at the Institute of Directors Convention at the Royal Albert Hall, Central London on Oct 3, 2014. Will Oliver / EPA

He had already been under pressure for his decision to work with Trump — protesters even blockaded Uber headquarters on inauguration day.

The pressure intensified last weekend after the #DeleteUber hashtag began trending. The social media campaign gained traction after critics interpreted Uber as having broken a taxi workers’ strike at a New York airport amid protests of Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.