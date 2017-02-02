Trump Named in More Than 50 Lawsuits Since Inauguration

US President Donald J. Trump signs Executive Orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 27, 2017. Olivier Douliery / EPA

“If you’re letting a million people in, if 325,000 people from another country can’t come in, that is by nature not a ban — it is extreme vetting,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday.

Nevertheless, more lawsuits could be on the way as attorneys general from California, New York, Pennsylvania, and 12 other states, plus Washington D.C., jointly issued a statement this week calling the order “unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful.”

Trump also faces lawsuits from individuals in states including Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Georgia.

Lawsuits Against Orders to Build Border Wall and Defund Sanctuary Cities

San Francisco is the first and only city so far to announce a lawsuit against Trump for

targeting sanctuary cities in an executive order severely limiting federal grant money to cities that do not fully comply with all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requests.

“The president’s executive order is not only unconstitutional, it’s un-American,” said San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera at a news conference at City Hall on Tuesday, according to NBC Bay Area. “That is why we must stand up and oppose it. We are a nation of immigrants and a land of laws. We must be the ‘guardians of our democracy’ that President Obama urged us all to be in his farewell address.”

Though San Francisco is the lone city suing so far, many mayors and sheriffs have stated their displeasure over the announcement and plans to challenge it.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra promised on NBC’s “Meet the Press” this week that he would do anything necessary to legally stop the border wall that was the subject of a separate presidential executive order.

“There are any number of hurdles that any administration would have to jump to build a medieval wall, which probably wouldn’t even work,” Becerra told Chuck Todd.

Suit Alleging Trump Violated Emoluments Clause

A

lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington only a few days after Trump took office.

The group — made up of former White House officials, diplomats and law and ethics experts — alleges that Trump’s “business interests are creating countless conflicts of interest, as well as unprecedented influence by foreign governments, and have resulted and will further result in numerous violations” of the U.S. Constitution’s “Foreign Emoluments Clause.”

Though the Office of Government Ethics has said that Trump’s plan does not go nearly far enough to disentangle him from potential conflicts, the Trump administration has long maintained that the president has done more than enough to avoid any issues.

“The president-elect has no conflicts by law,” Spicer said in a press conference only one day prior to the inauguration. “He has gone above and beyond in what he has done to make sure there are no conflicts.”