Texas Governor Blocks County's Funding Over Sanctuary Policy

Gov. Greg Abbott, right, talks with Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, before a briefing on border security on Feb. 1, 2017 at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas. Nathan Lambrecht / AP

Singling out Hernandez, Abbot said a statement, “We will remove her from office.”

Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, however, wrote in a letter to Abbott that she was confident the sheriff is within the law.

“I am certain you have come to the same conclusion; else you would not be seeking to change current State law to put all Texas Sheriffs in the service of the United States Department of Homeland Security,” Eckhardt wrote.

A

gofundme account was created for Hernandez and Travis County on Thursday. The funds raised are set to be dispersed to the departments that would lose grant money pulled by Abbott.

Related:

‘Sanctuary Cities’ Vow to Resist Trump Order Despite Funding Threat

Meanwhile, a state Senate committee on Thursday heard hours of testimony, mainly from opponents, on a bill that would deny state grant funds to jurisdictions that discourage “inquiring into the immigration status of a person under lawful detention or arrest.”

“We will continue to support those efforts to stop SB-4 because not only is it not in character of the kind of the friendly state that we are, it is against the moral character of this state,” Garcia, of the Texas Democratic Party, said.