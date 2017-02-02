Rant N’ Rave: Super Bowl Edition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Super Bowl Sunday is only a few days away, and Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent break down the game in this week’s Rant N’ Rave.

Want to know if there’s anyone who could beat Matt Ryan for the potential game MVP?

Who will be the most dangerous receiver if the Patriots spend all their time guarding #11?

And will anyone surprise to become the defensive player of the game?

Plus, a final score prediction from both Tucker and Bill. Hint: One of them thinks it’ll be the Falcons rather easily, while the other has Brady and the Pats all the way.

