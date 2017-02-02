Psychologist Tried to Head Off S.C. Church Gunman

Dylann Roof speaks in court in Charleston, South Carolina, on Jan. 10. Robert Maniscalco

“My life is wasted,” Roof wrote to Hiers, according to the court document. “I have no friends even though I am cool. I am going back to sleep.”

Hiers didn’t give up, seeking out a “very experienced professional colleague” in Columbia, near where Roof lived, to try to set up a lunch meeting. Roof never responded, according to the court document.

Four months later, Roof showed up at Mother Emanuel, sat politely through a prayer service and then opened fire.

Roof, who represented himself at times during his prosecution and trial, didn’t want the mental assessments to be become known. He blocked his standby lawyers’ efforts to get the assessments presented, so they were sealed, and the jury that that convicted Roof never heard about them.

Roof still faces a second trial, by the state of South Carolina, at which he also faces the death penalty. A trial date hasn’t been set.