Orlando Nightclub Shooter's Wife 'Knew' About Attack: Prosecutor

Noor Salman, the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, is seen in this courtroom sketch after appearing in federal court on Jan. 17, 2016, in Oakland, California. Vicki Behringer

Defense attorney Charles Swift said Salman was a battered wife who did not know about the attack, and said she was interrogated by the FBI for 18 hours without an attorney present.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Salman’s attorneys said her family members have described her as “childlike” and “obedient” and that she was abused by Mateen, who was taking steroids.

Salman went to bed and was asleep at the time of the attack, behavior Swift called “completely incongruous” with claims she knew about and assisted with the attack. Swift also disputed statements she allegedly made to the FBI.

“That apparently is the government’s theory, that a special ed student who they could get to confess after 18 hours was actually a brilliant mastermind,” Swift told reporters after the hearing.

Salman is not religious, did not have any contact with the terror group ISIS or watched any of the group’s videos and Mateen took all actions before the attack, Swift said.

“You know what she is? She’s alive. And Omar Mateen is dead. So she’s the only person they can charge,” he said.

Salman’s attorneys said in Tuesday’s court filing that the “scouting trip” to Pulse occurred as Mateen drove the family home from babysitting a relative, and Salman was a reluctant passenger.

Salman is being held in federal custody. She has pleaded not guilty. The judge ordered a mental exam, and a next hearing date has not been scheduled.