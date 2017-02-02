Local wing spots compete for bragging rights in Gateway Macon survey

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Super Bowl Sunday is just three days away. So if you’re staying local and looking for a place to get some good eats with your entertainment, Gateway Macon has you covered.

They’re calling it ‘War of the Wings’. It’s a people’s choice survey online to find the best wing spots in town.

“We put it online. You pick your favorite wings. We let the residents of Macon choose and then we post it,” said Gateway Macon’s Will Reid.

For the last two years, Francar’s Buffalo Wings on Linden Avenue has landed the top spot. Reid says the contest is a great way to give locally owned restaurants the spotlight.

“With so many chain restaurants in the area, when citizens spend their dollars we’d like some of those dollars to stay in the local economy to help their friends and neighbors out.”

Fancar’s owner Carl Fambro says being a part of the competition has been exciting and he’s hoping they take first place again.

“I feel great about it. We saw the write up and so I figured that’s gotta bring us more business,” said Fambro.

He added that more business right before one of America’s biggest sporting events couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’ve already got people calling in for orders but we’ve got plenty of room for more.”

Fambro says he has a special sauce cooking just for Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’m making a dipping sauce just for the falcons. I don’t know what I’m gonna call it yet but it’s gonna be a dry rub with two different sauces that you can get.”

Reid says their always glad to highlight some of the great local restaurants Macon has to offer.

“All the businesses that are involved will see an increase in the number of people coming to the door to get those wings–especially with super bowl coming up.”

Fambro says he’s looking forward to serving up twice as many customers come Sunday.

6000 people have participated in the online survey so far. It’s not too late to cast your vote for the best wings spot in Macon.

Gateway Macon will reveal the results in their first ever ‘Save the Plate’ publication at this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival.