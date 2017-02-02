Job fair for veterans held in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A job fair was held at the Marriott City Center in Macon Thursday afternoon.

Placement service Employment Seeker put on the fair, which was aimed at helping veterans find work or search out higher education.

Several local businesses and colleges were on hand to give out information and point people in the right direction.

“This job fair offers an opportunity for our veterans to get re-connected in the community,” said Ranard Mattox, who was there representing Wesleyan College.

Employment Seeker is based out of McDonough, Georgia.

“Sometimes veterans will get out of the service and they’re looking for employment, or they’re looking for education. So that’s why we’re here today,” added Mattox.

Aside from Wesleyan College, DeVry University, VECTR Transition Resource Center, Mercer Engineering Research Center, and Jersey Mike’s Subs had representatives at the fair.

If you would like more information, you can visit Employment Seeker’s website at www.employmentseeker.net.