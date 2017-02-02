Groundbreaking for new Air Force Reserve facility

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Robins Air Force Base Thursday afternoon, to celebrate the beginning of Phase 1 on a brand new facility for the Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC).

The new facility, slated to be completed sometime in 2019, will begin with a 92,000-square-foot, two-story administrative building at a cost of nearly $28 million.

Lt. Gen. Maryanne Miller, the commander of the AFRC, was on hand as well as Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms and Houston County Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker to break ground on the new complex.

“Since 1953, we’ve been in a building that was built in the late 1940’s,” said Lt. Gen. Miller. “It’s important to get into a new facility to better service our Air Force reserve.”

There will be three total phases during construction, and once completed, will bring together the AFRC’s 965 employees into one building.

“Our Air Force reserve span across the globe, and it’s important to us to all be together,” Lt. Gen. Miller added.

In all, the project should actually help save Robins Air Force Base money, with an estimated $34.2 million in construction costs.